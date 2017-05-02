Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

Mitsubishi Estate Co (OTCMKTS:MITEY) opened at 19.215 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion and a PE ratio of 30.744. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average of $19.57. Mitsubishi Estate Co has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $21.03.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (MITEY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/mitsubishi-estate-co-ltd-mitey-lifted-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Mitsubishi Estate Co

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. is engaged in the development of real estate, including office buildings, residential properties and commercial properties. The Building Business segment is engaged in the development, leasing and property management of office buildings. Its Lifestyle Property segment operates the PREMIUM OUTLETS, MARK IS and other retail facilities.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mitsubishi Estate Co (MITEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.