Nike Inc (NKE) Stake Cut by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,011 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in Nike by 22.9% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,732 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania boosted its stake in Nike by 13.5% in the first quarter. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania now owns 72,351 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 4.6% in the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 37,813 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank boosted its stake in Nike by 23.6% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 44,388 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Nike by 2.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) opened at 54.99 on Tuesday. Nike Inc has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $60.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day moving average of $53.66. The company has a market cap of $90.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.44.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. Nike’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post $2.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $67.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Vetr cut Nike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.36 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.66.

In other Nike news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $2,783,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 300,108 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,012.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $5,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 479,000 shares of company stock worth $26,507,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

