Mistras Group Inc (MG) Chairman Sells $1,999,991.98 in Stock

Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) Chairman Sotirios J. Vahaviolos sold 94,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $1,999,991.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,945,868 shares in the company, valued at $231,395,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) opened at 22.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $642.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average of $22.62. Mistras Group Inc has a 12 month low of $19.49 and a 12 month high of $26.46.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,324,000 after buying an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 781,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,703,000 after buying an additional 147,429 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 117.9% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 750,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,035,000 after buying an additional 405,754 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 21.8% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 733,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,364,000 after buying an additional 131,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 636,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,946,000 after buying an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Mistras Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Mistras Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America Corp lowered shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mistras Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.29.

