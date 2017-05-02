MINDBODY Inc (MB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of MINDBODY Inc (NASDAQ:MB) in a research report released on Monday, April 17th. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital set a $26.00 price target on shares of MINDBODY and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MINDBODY from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of MINDBODY from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Shares of MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) opened at 29.10 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is $1.19 billion. MINDBODY has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.85.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company earned $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.17 million. MINDBODY had a negative net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MINDBODY will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bradford Lee Wills sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $29,548.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Lee Stollmeyer sold 17,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $483,565.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,006 shares of company stock worth $1,822,192. 30.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of MINDBODY during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MINDBODY by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MINDBODY during the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Airain ltd increased its stake in shares of MINDBODY by 21.8% in the third quarter. Airain ltd now owns 16,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MINDBODY during the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINDBODY Company Profile

MINDBODY, Inc is a provider of cloud-based business management software for the wellness services industry and operates as a consumer marketplace with local business subscribers on its platform. The Company’s subscribers provide a range of wellness services to active consumers. Its integrated software and payments platform helps business owners in the wellness services industry run, market and build their businesses.

