MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (MSL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. MidSouth Bancorp had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $23.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.90 million.

MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) traded down 2.62% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.85. 22,706 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37. The company has a market cap of $168.90 million, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.11. MidSouth Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. MidSouth Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

MSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidSouth Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Hovde Group raised shares of MidSouth Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.25 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MidSouth Bancorp in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Clayton Paul Hilliard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $143,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 28,001 shares of company stock valued at $404,968 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MidSouth Bancorp by 71.5% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in MidSouth Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in MidSouth Bancorp by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 29,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 12,115 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in MidSouth Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 56,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MidSouth Bancorp by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 44,200 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MidSouth Bancorp Company Profile

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company operates primarily through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, MidSouth Bank, N.A. The Company is operating principally in the community banking business by providing banking services to commercial and retail customers through the Bank. The Bank is community oriented and focuses primarily on offering commercial and consumer loan and deposit services to individuals and small to middle market businesses in Louisiana, and central and east Texas.

