AQR Capital Management LLC Has $632,000 Position in Middleby Corp (MIDD)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,891 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Middleby Corp were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Middleby Corp during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Middleby Corp during the third quarter worth $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Middleby Corp during the third quarter worth $313,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in Middleby Corp during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in Middleby Corp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) traded up 1.57% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.27. The company had a trading volume of 449,150 shares. Middleby Corp has a 12-month low of $105.98 and a 12-month high of $150.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.55 and its 200 day moving average is $132.35.

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Middleby Corp had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $596.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Middleby Corp will post $5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Middleby Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Middleby Corp in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Middleby Corp in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

In other news, Treasurer Martin M. Lindsay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total value of $1,393,600.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 76,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,403.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Martin M. Lindsay sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.41, for a total value of $697,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 76,682 shares in the company, valued at $10,690,237.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,199 shares of company stock worth $2,397,235. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby Corp

The Middleby Corporation is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of commercial foodservice, food processing equipment and residential kitchen equipment. The Company operates in three segments: the Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, the Food Processing Equipment Group and the Residential Kitchen Equipment Group.

