Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by William Blair in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays PLC raised their price target on Microsoft from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Vetr cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.56 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Macquarie set a $61.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) opened at 69.41 on Friday. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $48.03 and a 52 week high of $69.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The software giant reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post $3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 73.59%.

In other Microsoft news, insider G Mason Morfit sold 4,616,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $297,270,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 29.5% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its position in Microsoft by 93.0% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,737 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Welch Investments LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

