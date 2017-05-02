Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $68.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Vetr lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.56 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Macquarie set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) opened at 69.41 on Friday. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $48.03 and a 52-week high of $69.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The software giant reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 32.12%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post $3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

In other Microsoft news, insider G Mason Morfit sold 4,616,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $297,270,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Microsoft by 6.3% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 311,092 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,919,000 after buying an additional 18,452 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.7% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 418,904 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $24,129,000 after buying an additional 14,903 shares during the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $170,936,000. Eastern Bank raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 225,783 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

