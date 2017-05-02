Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of MGM China Holdings Ltd. (OTC:MCHVF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MGM China Holdings from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Shares of MGM China Holdings (OTC:MCHVF) opened at 2.181 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion and a PE ratio of 21.175. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96. MGM China Holdings has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.27.

WARNING: “MGM China Holdings Ltd. (MCHVF) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank AG” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/mgm-china-holdings-ltd-mchvf-cut-to-hold-at-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

Receive News & Ratings for MGM China Holdings Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM China Holdings Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.