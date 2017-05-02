Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $359,000 Position in First Defiance Financial (FDEF)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY held its position in First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,068 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned 0.08% of First Defiance Financial worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in First Defiance Financial by 39.3% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Defiance Financial by 381.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 11,549 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in First Defiance Financial by 28.8% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 87,212 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in First Defiance Financial by 48.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 34,270 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 11,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Defiance Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) opened at 54.35 on Tuesday. First Defiance Financial has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $56.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.95.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $32.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.79 million. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 23.67%. Analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will post $3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. First Defiance Financial’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

FDEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $50.00 target price on First Defiance Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. is a unitary thrift holding company that focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and group health insurance products. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, First Federal Bank of the Midwest (First Federal or the Bank), First Insurance Group of the Midwest, Inc (First Insurance) and First Defiance Risk Management Inc (First Defiance Risk Management).

