Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) Position Held by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY maintained its stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned approximately 0.07% of Stoneridge worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stoneridge by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Stoneridge during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Stoneridge by 6.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stoneridge during the third quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stoneridge by 109.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 12,826 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) traded up 1.17% on Monday, reaching $19.84. 139,958 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.32. Stoneridge, Inc. has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $172.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post $1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

In related news, VP Michael D. Sloan sold 39,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $739,029.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,277.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc is a designer and manufacturer of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway and agricultural vehicle markets. The Company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics and PST. The Company’s Control Devices segment designs and manufactures products that monitor, measure or activate specific functions within a vehicle and includes product lines, such as sensors, switches, valves, and actuators.

