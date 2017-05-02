Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $99.517 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,063,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 76,666 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 0.7% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned approximately 0.05% of Pfizer worth $99,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 262,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,883,000 after buying an additional 15,344 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,682,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,726,000 after buying an additional 296,958 shares during the period. Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the third quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 106,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Premier Asset Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% in the third quarter. Premier Asset Managment LLC now owns 48,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) traded down 0.41% during trading on Monday, hitting $33.78. 22,685,809 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.83. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $37.39. The stock has a market cap of $201.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm earned $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post $2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Atlantic Securities set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Vetr lowered shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.47 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

In related news, insider Rady A. Johnson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $153,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,184.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mikael Dolsten sold 30,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $1,068,774.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,233,452.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,470 shares of company stock worth $2,449,150. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

