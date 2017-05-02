Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Continues to Hold Stake in Gogo Inc (GOGO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY maintained its stake in shares of Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,932 shares of the technology company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Gogo were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 5.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 12,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Emancipation Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 2,045.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) traded up 0.24% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.64. The company had a trading volume of 674,960 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $1.09 billion. Gogo Inc has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $13.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.12. Gogo had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 441.18%. The firm earned $160 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Gogo’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Gogo Inc will post ($1.81) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Dougherty & Co raised their target price on Gogo from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Gogo in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of in-flight broadband connectivity and connectivity-enabled services to commercial and business aviation. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW) and Business Aviation (BA).

