Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $361,000 Position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) (IBCP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY maintained its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned approximately 0.08% of Independent Bank Co.(MI) worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $571,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 743,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,136,000 after buying an additional 79,100 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 99,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 42,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 407,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,842,000 after buying an additional 16,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 32,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Independent Bank Co (NASDAQ:IBCP) traded up 0.67% on Monday, reaching $22.45. 68,518 shares of the company traded hands. Independent Bank Co has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.79 million, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.19.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $31.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 9.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co will post $1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

In other Independent Bank Co.(MI) news, Director Loan Charles C. Van sold 10,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $228,444.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,119.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark L. Collins sold 3,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $70,682.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,439.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,453 shares of company stock worth $1,157,716. Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns all of the outstanding stock of Independent Bank (the Bank). The Bank focuses on commercial banking industry. The Bank offers a range of banking services to individuals and businesses, including checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending and safe deposit box services.

