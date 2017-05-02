Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) Stake Reduced by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its position in shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Zayo Group Holdings were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZAYO. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Zayo Group Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zayo Group Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Zayo Group Holdings by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zayo Group Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zayo Group Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) traded down 0.31% on Monday, reaching $34.96. 1,272,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.63. The company’s market cap is $8.53 billion. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $35.65.

Zayo Group Holdings (NYSE:ZAYO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Zayo Group Holdings had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post $0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc upped their price objective on shares of Zayo Group Holdings from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zayo Group Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Zayo Group Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zayo Group Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Zayo Group Holdings in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zayo Group Holdings has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

In other news, COO Christopher Morley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 449,967 shares in the company, valued at $14,254,954.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Desgarennes sold 38,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $1,215,933.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,016,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,789,269.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 903,199 shares of company stock worth $29,807,216. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zayo Group Holdings

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc provides communications infrastructure services, including fiber and bandwidth connectivity, colocation and cloud infrastructure to a range of businesses. The Company operates in five segments: Dark Fiber Solutions, Network Connectivity, Colocation and Cloud Infrastructure, Zayo Canada and Other.

