Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $366,000 Position in Flotek Industries Inc (FTK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its position in Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned 0.07% of Flotek Industries worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $3,484,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 28.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,132,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,469,000 after buying an additional 69,396 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 76.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 22,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 229,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) traded up 1.33% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.17. 1,071,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $693.79 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average of $11.68. Flotek Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $16.93.

WARNING: “Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $366,000 Position in Flotek Industries Inc (FTK)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny-decreases-position-in-flotek-industries-inc-ftk-updated.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flotek Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

In other news, Director John Reiland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $190,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,195 shares in the company, valued at $498,952.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven company. The Company develops and supplies chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries, and compounds to companies that make cleaning products, cosmetics, food and beverages, and other products that are sold in consumer and industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: Energy Chemistry Technologies (ECT), and Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies (CICT).

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.