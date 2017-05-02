Metro, Inc. (MRU) PT Raised to C$54.00 at Eight Capital

Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) had its price objective increased by Eight Capital from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

MRU has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$50.00 target price on shares of Metro in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Metro from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays PLC reduced their target price on Metro from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Metro from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Metro currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.08.

Metro (TSE:MRU) opened at 46.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44. Metro has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $48.19.

In other Metro news, Director La Flèche Eric Richer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.41, for a total transaction of C$404,100.00. Also, insider Simon Rivet sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.10, for a total value of C$60,150.00. Insiders have sold 56,220 shares of company stock worth $2,310,519 over the last three months.

Metro Company Profile

METRO INC. is engaged in food and pharmaceutical distribution. The Company operates under various grocery banners in the supermarket and discount segments. The Company operates or supplies a network of over 940 food stores under various banners, including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, Food Basics, Adonis and Premiere Moisson, as well as approximately 260 drugstores under the Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Drug Basics banners.

