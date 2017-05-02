Brokerages Set Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) PT at $39.69

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes Corp in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Meritage Homes Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JMP Securities raised shares of Meritage Homes Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes Corp in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

In other Meritage Homes Corp news, insider Phillippe Lord sold 1,857 shares of Meritage Homes Corp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $63,750.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,781.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 6,157 shares of Meritage Homes Corp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $210,199.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,448.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,151 shares of company stock valued at $635,188 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Meritage Homes Corp by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its stake in Meritage Homes Corp by 102.6% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 16,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes Corp by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,384,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,193,000 after buying an additional 144,007 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes Corp by 782.2% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 158,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after buying an additional 140,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes Corp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 68,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 99.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) opened at 38.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.70. Meritage Homes Corp has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $41.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Meritage Homes Corp had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business earned $672.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Corp will post $3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meritage Homes Corp

Meritage Homes Corporation operates as a holding company. The Company is a designer and builder of single-family homes. The Company operates through two segments: homebuilding and financial services. The homebuilding segment is engaged in the business of acquiring and developing land, constructing homes, marketing and selling those homes, and providing warranty and customer services.

