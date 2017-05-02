Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, April 13th. The brokerage currently has $44.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mercury Systems, Inc. is a commercial provider of secure sensor and mission processing subsystems for defense and intelligence programs. The Company’s products and solutions are deployed in more than 300 programs with over 25 different defense prime contractors. “

MRCY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc raised their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) traded up 3.21% on Thursday, reaching $38.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,340 shares. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $19.78 and a 12 month high of $40.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average is $33.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.63 and a beta of 0.50.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.54 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post $0.70 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Daniels purchased 2,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.31 per share, with a total value of $100,102.73. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Aslett sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $372,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 576,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,368,214.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,400 shares of company stock worth $1,414,944. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 23.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 12,368 shares during the period. Geneva Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 28,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth about $346,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 129.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 526,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,566,000 after buying an additional 297,586 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth about $234,000. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a commercial provider of secure processing subsystems designed and made in the United States. The Company’s solutions support a range of defense and intelligence programs. Its technologies include embedded processing modules and subsystems, radio frequency (RF) and microwave multi-function assemblies, as well as subsystems, and RF and microwave components.

