Howland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) opened at 235.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.68 and its 200 day moving average is $186.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 76.13 and a beta of 2.17. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52 week low of $122.30 and a 52 week high of $235.87.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. Mercadolibre had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 38.86%. The company earned $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Mercadolibre’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post $4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Mercadolibre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Pacific Crest initiated coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen and Company boosted their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $192.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.82.

In related news, VP Stelleo Tolda sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $422,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc is an e-commerce company. The Company enables commerce through its marketplace platform in Latin America, which is designed to provide users with a portfolio of services to facilitate commercial transactions. Its geographic segments are Brazil, Argentina, Mexico Venezuela and Other Countries (which includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Portugal, Guatemala, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and the United States of America).

