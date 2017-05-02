Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,550 Shares of Medtronic plc. (MDT)

Edge Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 13,550 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic plc. were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TNB Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc. during the first quarter worth approximately $436,000. Bremer Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc. by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 4,108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc. by 48.9% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 215,327 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,347,000 after buying an additional 70,731 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,336,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc. by 5.3% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 142,892 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,511,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) opened at 83.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.97. Medtronic plc. has a 12-month low of $69.35 and a 12-month high of $89.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.28.

Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The business earned $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.22 billion. Medtronic plc. had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc. will post $4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Medtronic plc.’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,550 Shares of Medtronic plc. (MDT)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/medtronic-plc-mdt-stake-reduced-by-edge-wealth-management-llc-updated.html.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic plc. in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Vetr cut shares of Medtronic plc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic plc. in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Medtronic plc. in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic plc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic plc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.17.

In other Medtronic plc. news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 50,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $4,140,756.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,845,199.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Omar Ishrak sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $7,867,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 645,616 shares in the company, valued at $53,469,917.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,073 shares of company stock valued at $16,315,832. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic plc.

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic plc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic plc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.