Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Reduces Position in Medtronic plc. (MDT)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic plc. were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc. during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc. during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Motco boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc. by 70.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc. during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc. during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) opened at 83.74 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc. has a one year low of $69.35 and a one year high of $89.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $114.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm earned $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22 billion. Medtronic plc. had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc. will post $4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Medtronic plc.’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vetr lowered Medtronic plc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank AG set a $96.00 price objective on Medtronic plc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic plc. in a report on Monday, February 6th. Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on Medtronic plc. from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Medtronic plc. from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.17.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 50,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $4,140,756.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,845,199.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Omar Ishrak sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $7,867,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,469,917.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,073 shares of company stock valued at $16,315,832. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic plc.

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

