Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $93.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.61 million. Medpace Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace Holdings updated its FY17 guidance to $1.30-1.40 EPS.

Medpace Holdings (NASDAQ:MEDP) traded up 2.14% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.39. 126,220 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average is $32.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.54. Medpace Holdings has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $38.94.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.50 price target on shares of Medpace Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Medpace Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.30.

WARNING: “Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/medpace-holdings-inc-medp-announces-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-03-eps.html.

Medpace Holdings Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc is a clinical contract research organization. The Company provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services. The Company partners with pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies in the development and execution of clinical trials. The Company’s drug development services focus on full service Phase I-IV clinical development services and include development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support.

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.