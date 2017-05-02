MEDNAX’s (MD) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of MEDNAX from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.29.

Shares of MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) opened at 60.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.67. MEDNAX has a 52-week low of $59.36 and a 52-week high of $76.96.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company earned $831 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MEDNAX will post $4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt sold 25,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total transaction of $1,715,439.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,212.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Md Carlo A. Waldemar sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total transaction of $362,178.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,393.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $5,959,391 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MD. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 10.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 86,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 8.3% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 6.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc is a provider of physician services, including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, teleradiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s national network consisted of over 3,600 affiliated physicians, including over 1,130 physicians providing neonatal clinical care, in 35 states and Puerto Rico, primarily within hospital-based neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), to babies born prematurely or with medical complications.

