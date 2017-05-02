Private Trust Co. NA Sells 363 Shares of McKesson Co. (MCK)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in McKesson were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFO4Life L.P. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth $343,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of McKesson by 1.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 434,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,379,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 9.0% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 343,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,345,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its position in shares of McKesson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 27,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of McKesson by 6.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) opened at 138.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.89 and its 200 day moving average is $144.74. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $114.53 and a 12-month high of $199.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.06.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/mckesson-co-mck-shares-sold-by-private-trust-co-na-updated.html.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Avondale Partners upgraded shares of McKesson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Vetr upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.72 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “sell” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.37.

In other McKesson news, Chairman John H. Hammergren sold 100,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.44, for a total transaction of $15,119,220.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 22,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,351.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation (McKesson) is engaged in delivering pharmaceuticals, medical supplies and healthcare information technology. The Company operates through two segments: McKesson Distribution Solutions and Technology Solutions. The McKesson Distribution Solutions segment distributes drugs and equipment, and health and beauty care products across North America and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.