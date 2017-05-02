McDonald's Co. (MCD) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Sanford C. Bernstein

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 18th. The firm presently has a $160.00 target price on the fast-food giant’s stock, up from their previous target price of $129.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.35% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “experience of the future”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald's Co. from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald's Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Vetr cut shares of McDonald's Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.33 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (down previously from $139.00) on shares of McDonald's Co. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's Co. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.45.

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) opened at 141.15 on Tuesday. McDonald's Co. has a 1-year low of $110.33 and a 1-year high of $142.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.59 and a 200-day moving average of $123.63.

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. McDonald's Co. had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 514.39%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post $6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James R. Sappington sold 13,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $1,967,017.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.94 per share, with a total value of $206,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massey Quick & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald's Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald's Co. by 9.4% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation raised its stake in McDonald's Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,069 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald's Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in McDonald's Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McDonald's Co.

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

