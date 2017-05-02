Maxim Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SCMP)

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCMP) in a research report released on Thursday, April 13th. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SCMP. Mizuho upgraded Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. WallachBeth Capital lowered their target price on Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $27.00 target price on Sucampo Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCMP) opened at 10.45 on Thursday. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37. The company has a market cap of $453.58 million, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.74.

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66 million. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 44.19% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sucampo Pharmaceuticals will post $1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Nine Chapters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Capstone Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 41.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sucampo Pharmaceuticals

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its primary focus areas are gastroenterology, ophthalmology and oncology-related disorders. Its product candidates include VTS-270, Lubiprostone (AMITIZA), Unoprostone is opropyl (RESCULA) and CPP-1X/sulindac combination product.

