Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period To End on April 19th (NASDAQ:MPACU)

Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:MPACU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, April 19th. Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corp had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 10th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corp’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MPACU) opened at 10.01 on Tuesday. Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $10.08.

About Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corp

Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The Company was formed for the purpose of a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company has not identified any business combination target.

