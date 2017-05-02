Match Group Inc (MTCH) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Group LLC

Investment analysts at Jefferies Group LLC began coverage on shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 18th. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MTCH. Guggenheim cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Vetr cut Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.42 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.49.

Shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) opened at 19.17 on Tuesday. Match Group has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average is $17.44.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business earned $319.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.62 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 47.04% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Match Group will post $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Match Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Match Group during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group during the third quarter worth about $224,000. 17.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc, incorporated on February 13, 2009, is a provider of dating products. The Company operates in the Dating segment. The Dating segment consists of all of its dating businesses across the globe. As of March 31, 2017, the Company operated a portfolio of over 45 brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Twoo, OurTime, BlackPeopleMeet and LoveScout24, each designed to manage its users’ likelihood of finding a romantic connection.

