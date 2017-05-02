First National Bank of Omaha Has $1.043 Million Stake in Masimo Co. (MASI)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 4.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 22.2% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) opened at 104.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.98. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $41.83 and a 52 week high of $104.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.24.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $183.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.48 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post $2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc lowered Masimo to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

In other news, insider Jon Coleman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sanford Fitch sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $279,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,458,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,021,312 shares of company stock valued at $93,739,958 over the last ninety days. 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets a range of non-invasive patient monitoring technologies. The Company’s business is Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring, known as Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry.

