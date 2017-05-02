Masimo Co. (MASI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to post earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Masimo reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Masimo.
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company earned $183.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.48 million. Masimo had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.
Several research analysts recently commented on MASI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on Masimo to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup Inc cut Masimo to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.
In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 300,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $24,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,241 shares in the company, valued at $9,544,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Coleman sold 5,800 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $420,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,257.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 531,111 shares of company stock valued at $44,012,761. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 343.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 304,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,529,000 after buying an additional 235,903 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,532,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) opened at 94.23 on Tuesday. Masimo has a 12 month low of $41.83 and a 12 month high of $96.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.47 and a 200-day moving average of $73.31. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.98.
Masimo Company Profile
Masimo Corporation is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets a range of non-invasive patient monitoring technologies. The Company’s business is Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring, known as Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry.
