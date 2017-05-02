Martinrea International Inc (MRE) Rating Reiterated by TD Securities

Martinrea International Inc (TSE:MRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at TD Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a C$12.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s previous close.

MRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Martinrea International from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.00.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) opened at 10.98 on Friday. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $11.31. The firm has a market cap of $949.59 million and a P/E ratio of 10.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.66.

In related news, insider David Rashid bought 9,000 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.32 per share, with a total value of C$92,880.00. Also, insider Hany Morsy bought 2,800 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.00 per share, with a total value of C$28,000.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $331,764 in the last ninety days.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the development and production of metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems and complex aluminum products focused primarily on the automotive sector. The Company’s segments are North America, Europe and Rest of the World.

