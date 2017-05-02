Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Marten Transport, Ltd (MRTN) to “Hold”

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, “Marten Transport, Ltd. is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation. Protective service transportation means temperature controlled or insulated carriage of temperature-sensitive materials and general commodities. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) remained flat at $24.80 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,599 shares. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average is $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $810.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.87 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marten Transport will post $1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $66,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,995.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1.1% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1.6% in the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 33,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. is a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier. The Company focuses on transporting and distributing food and other consumer-packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage.

