Asset Planning Services Ltd. Sells 424 Shares of Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. cut its stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conning Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 80.7% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 84.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 63.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Marriott International by 42.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 25,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) opened at 95.58 on Tuesday. Marriott International Inc has a 52 week low of $60.87 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business earned $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a net margin of 4.82%. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post $3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Vetr raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.41 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Instinet raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.91.

In related news, insider J W. Marriott, Jr. sold 35,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $3,275,211.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,083 shares in the company, valued at $25,698,253.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward A. Ryan sold 7,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $689,400.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,610,963.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,128 shares of company stock valued at $13,875,938 in the last quarter. 17.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc (Marriott International) is a lodging company. Marriott International operates in three business segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service and International. Its North American Full-Service segment includes its Luxury and Premium brands (JW Marriott, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance Hotels, Le Meridien, Autograph Collection Hotels, Delta Hotels, Gaylord Hotels, and Tribute Portfolio) located in the United States and Canada.

