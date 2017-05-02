Marquette Asset Management Inc. Has $1,837,000 Position in Energy Transfer Equity LP (ETE)

Marquette Asset Management Inc. held its position in Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE:ETE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Energy Transfer Equity makes up approximately 0.7% of Marquette Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Marquette Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer Equity were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Energy Transfer Equity by 12.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,387,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $980,320,000 after buying an additional 6,333,001 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer Equity by 27.3% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 20,016,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $336,081,000 after buying an additional 4,298,398 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer Equity by 75.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,764,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $163,949,000 after buying an additional 4,191,129 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer Equity by 754.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,395,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,940,000 after buying an additional 1,231,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Security LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer Equity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,529,000. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE:ETE) opened at 18.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.86. Energy Transfer Equity LP has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $20.05.

Energy Transfer Equity (NYSE:ETE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. Energy Transfer Equity had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer Equity LP will post $1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Energy Transfer Equity’s payout ratio is 111.77%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/marquette-asset-management-inc-has-1837000-position-in-energy-transfer-equity-lp-ete-updated.html.

Several brokerages have commented on ETE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer Equity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded shares of Energy Transfer Equity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer Equity in a report on Monday, April 17th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Transfer Equity in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer Equity in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

Energy Transfer Equity Company Profile

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (ETE) owns equity interests in Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (ETP) and Sunoco LP, which are engaged in diversified energy-related services. The Company’s segments include Investment in ETP, including the consolidated operations of ETP; Investment in Sunoco LP, including the consolidated operations of Sunoco LP; Investment in Lake Charles LNG, including the operations of Lake Charles LNG, and Corporate and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Equity LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer Equity LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.