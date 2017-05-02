Marquette Asset Management Inc. Continues to Hold Stake in NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL)

Marquette Asset Management Inc. held its position in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NGL Energy Partners were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Energy Income Partners LLC acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $28,035,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NGL Energy Partners by 21.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,544,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,784,000 after buying an additional 627,232 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in NGL Energy Partners by 118.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 869,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after buying an additional 472,000 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in NGL Energy Partners by 3.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,122,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,339,000 after buying an additional 226,076 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC raised its position in NGL Energy Partners by 104.5% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 412,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after buying an additional 210,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) opened at 15.95 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is $1.76 billion. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average is $20.87.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.48. The business earned $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. Equities analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP will post $1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -112.23%.

Several brokerages have commented on NGL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. FBR & Co cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP owns and operates a vertically integrated energy business. The Company’s segments are crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, refined products and renewables, and corporate and other. Its crude oil logistics segment includes owned and leased crude oil storage terminals, and owned and leased pipeline injection stations.

