Marquette Asset Management Inc. Continues to Hold Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP)

Marquette Asset Management Inc. held its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. comprises about 1.3% of Marquette Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Marquette Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMP. Energy Income Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. during the fourth quarter valued at $273,606,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. by 7.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,735,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $900,920,000 after buying an additional 929,828 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. during the fourth quarter valued at $22,267,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. by 266.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 407,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after buying an additional 296,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center Coast Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. by 11.7% in the third quarter. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,248,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $159,086,000 after buying an additional 234,941 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) opened at 74.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.82. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.62 and its 200-day moving average is $74.40.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. had a return on equity of 40.66% and a net margin of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $614.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post $3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.8725 per share. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Vetr upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.61 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. UBS Group AG reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.85.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. news, CEO Michael N. Mears sold 50,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $3,937,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,805.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $786,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

