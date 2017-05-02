Marquette Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Fifth Street Finance Corp. (FSC)

Marquette Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Fifth Street Finance Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 32.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. 32.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) opened at 4.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11. Fifth Street Finance Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $6.32.

Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business earned $51.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.10 million. Fifth Street Finance Corp. had a negative net margin of 33.22% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Street Finance Corp. will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Fifth Street Finance Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.16%. Fifth Street Finance Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -130.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSC shares. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Street Finance Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. National Securities reduced their target price on Fifth Street Finance Corp. from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $5.00 target price on Fifth Street Finance Corp. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.20.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 1,273,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $5,741,230.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,424,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,053,408.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 368,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $1,744,666.02. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,512,816 shares in the company, valued at $73,530,747.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,504,815 shares of company stock valued at $20,564,565. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fifth Street Finance Corp.

Fifth Street Finance Corp. is a specialty finance company. The Company is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company acts as a business development company (BDC). The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from its debt investments, and capital appreciation from its equity investments.

