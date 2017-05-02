Marathon Patent Group Inc (MARA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Roth Capital set a $3.00 target price on Marathon Patent Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st.

Shares of Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) opened at 0.5752 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $11.10 million. Marathon Patent Group has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $3.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The business services provider reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $1.47. The firm earned $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 million. Marathon Patent Group had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Patent Group will post $0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Patent Group during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Marathon Patent Group by 263.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Patent Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Patent Group by 85.9% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,701,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 785,806 shares in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Patent Group

Marathon Patent Group Inc (MARA) is engaged in acquiring patents and patent rights from owners or other ventures. The Company monetizes its portfolio of patents and patent rights by entering into license discussions. The Company owns around 378 United States and foreign patents, and patent rights across a range of technologies and markets.

