Marathon Oil Co. (MRO) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in a report released on Wednesday, April 12th. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $17.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MRO has been the topic of several other reports. Vetr raised Marathon Oil from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.81 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 2nd. KLR Group raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Instinet cut Marathon Oil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised Marathon Oil from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.35.

Shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) opened at 14.82 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $19.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.20. The firm’s market cap is $12.56 billion.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in Marathon Oil by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 12,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 17,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Marathon Oil by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation is an exploration and production (E&P) company. The Company operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment explores for, produces and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in North America.

