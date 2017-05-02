Manitowoc Company Inc (MTW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.37.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manitowoc Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. OTR Global raised shares of Manitowoc Company to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on shares of Manitowoc Company from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Vetr raised shares of Manitowoc Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.04 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price target (up previously from $6.20) on shares of Manitowoc Company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

In other Manitowoc Company news, insider Lawrence Joseph Weyers sold 8,200 shares of Manitowoc Company stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $51,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,291.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Pennypacker purchased 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $493,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,038.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 36,400 shares of company stock worth $238,468 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc Company during the fourth quarter worth $17,367,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc Company during the fourth quarter worth $16,722,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc Company by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,910,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc Company by 1,649.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 1,646,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after buying an additional 1,551,930 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc Company during the first quarter worth $6,498,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Manitowoc Company (NYSE:MTW) opened at 5.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is $829.92 million. Manitowoc Company has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75.

About Manitowoc Company

The Manitowoc Company, Inc is a provider of engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry. The Company operates through the Crane business segment. It designs, manufactures and distributes a line of crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes, which it sells under the Manitowoc brand name. It also designs and manufactures a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes, which it sells under the Potain brand name.

