Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,952 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,881 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.78% of Magic Software Enterprises worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Unterberg Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,130,000. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) traded down 1.29% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,232 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.65. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $8.15.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm earned $55.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/magic-software-enterprises-ltd-mgic-shares-sold-by-renaissance-technologies-llc-updated.html.

A number of analysts recently commented on MGIC shares. Rodman & Renshaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.83.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. is a provider of application development, business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions and related professional services. The Company is a vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing services. Its software technology is used by customers to develop, deploy and integrate on premise, mobile and cloud-based business.

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.