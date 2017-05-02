Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Hold Rating for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $80.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MMP. Citigroup Inc cut Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Vetr cut Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $78.61 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.85.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) traded up 0.09% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.37. 493,092 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.62 and a 200-day moving average of $74.40. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. had a return on equity of 40.66% and a net margin of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $614.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post $3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.8725 per share. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

In other news, insider Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $786,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael N. Mears sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $3,937,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,805.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Energy Income Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. during the fourth quarter worth $273,606,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. by 7.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,735,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $900,920,000 after buying an additional 929,828 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. during the fourth quarter worth $22,267,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. by 266.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 407,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,830,000 after buying an additional 296,250 shares during the period. Finally, Center Coast Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. by 11.7% in the third quarter. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,248,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $159,086,000 after buying an additional 234,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

