Macy's Inc (M) Stake Boosted by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Macy's Inc (NYSE:M) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.09% of Macy's worth $7,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macy's by 0.9% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Macy's by 0.5% in the third quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Macy's by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Advantus Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Macy's by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy's by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Macy's Inc (NYSE:M) opened at 28.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.79. Macy's Inc has a 12 month low of $27.72 and a 12 month high of $45.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.94.

Macy's (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. Macy's had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Macy's Inc will post $3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Macy's’s dividend payout ratio is 69.27%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on M. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Macy's in a report on Saturday, January 7th. Vetr downgraded Macy's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.62 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Macy's from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Macy's in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Macy's has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.31.

In other Macy's news, insider Molly Langenstein sold 1,251 shares of Macy's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $35,716.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,119.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Felicia Williams sold 1,697 shares of Macy's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $48,449.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Macy's

Macy’s, Inc is an omnichannel retail company operating stores, Websites and mobile applications under various brands, such as Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. The Company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories (men’s, women’s and children’s), cosmetics, home furnishings and other consumer goods.

