Macquarie Reiterates €105.00 Price Target for Basf Se (BAS)

Basf Se (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €105.00 ($114.13) target price by analysts at Macquarie in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 18th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BAS. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($81.52) price target on Basf Se and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BNP Paribas set a €92.00 ($100.00) price target on Basf Se and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €83.00 ($90.22) price target on Basf Se and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Independent Research GmbH set a €94.00 ($102.17) price target on Basf Se and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Commerzbank Ag set a €90.10 ($97.93) price target on Basf Se and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Basf Se presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €90.60 ($98.47).

Shares of Basf Se (ETR:BAS) opened at 89.825 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of €82.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.368. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €90.79 and a 200 day moving average price of €86.72. Basf Se has a 12-month low of €63.30 and a 12-month high of €94.15.

About Basf Se

BASF SE is a chemical company. The Company operates through five segments, which include Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment consists of the Petrochemicals, Monomers and Intermediates divisions. The Performance Products segment consists of the Dispersions & Pigments, Care Chemicals, Nutrition & Health, and Performance Chemicals divisions.

