Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 227,705 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,705 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $39,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Trent Capital Management Inc. NC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) opened at 110.55 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $86.78 and a one year high of $115.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.60 and a 200-day moving average of $100.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company earned $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 64.94% and a net margin of 9.30%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post $4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target (down previously from $109.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Vetr upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.56 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.56.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $3,592,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 787,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,854,428.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

