Macquarie Group Ltd. Takes Position in II-VI, Inc. (IIVI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,923,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.48% of II-VI as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in II-VI during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in II-VI by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital One National Association boosted its stake in II-VI by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 19,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) opened at 34.10 on Tuesday. II-VI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $41.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.44.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut II-VI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.25 price target on shares of II-VI in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on II-VI from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

In other II-VI news, Director Howard H. Xia sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $159,168.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,793.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy F. Dicicco sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $82,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,796.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,651 shares of company stock worth $9,304,258 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops and manufactures engineered materials, optoelectronic components and products. The Company has three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment designs, manufactures and markets optical and electro-optical components and materials sold under the II-VI Infrared brand name and used in carbon dioxide (CO2) lasers, fiber-delivered beam delivery systems and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers sold under the II-VI HIGHYAG and II-VI Laser Enterprise brand names.

