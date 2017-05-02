Nucor Co. (NUE) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 866.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 130,825 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $8,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 3.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) opened at 61.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.41. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $68.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Nucor had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post $4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 65.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on Nucor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nucor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Vetr raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.91.

In related news, Director Victoria F. Haynes sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $184,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,408.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 12,400 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $790,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,429.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,263 shares of company stock worth $5,021,549. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation (Nucor) manufactures steel and steel products. The Company produces direct reduced iron (DRI) for use in its steel mills. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products and raw materials. The steel mills segment produces and distributes sheet steel (hot-rolled, cold-rolled and galvanized), plate steel, structural steel (wide-flange beams, beam blanks, H-piling and sheet piling) and bar steel (blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing bar, merchant bar, wire rod and special bar quality).

