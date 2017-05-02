Luxottica Group SpA (LUX) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.56

Headlines about Luxottica Group SpA (NYSE:LUX) have been trending very positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Luxottica Group SpA earned a news impact score of 0.56 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luxottica Group SpA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Luxottica Group SpA in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. HSBC Holdings plc raised Luxottica Group SpA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Luxottica Group SpA in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Luxottica Group SpA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Luxottica Group SpA (NYSE:LUX) opened at 57.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.60. Luxottica Group SpA has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.94.

About Luxottica Group SpA

Luxottica Group S.p.A. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of fashion, luxury, sport and performance eyewear. The Company operates through two segments: manufacturing and wholesale distribution, and retail distribution. Through its manufacturing and wholesale distribution operations, the Company is engaged in design, manufacturing, wholesale distribution and marketing of brands and designer lines of prescription frames and sunglasses, as well as of performance optics products.

