Hartwell J M Limited Partnership held its stake in shares of Luxottica Group SpA (NYSE:LUX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership’s holdings in Luxottica Group SpA were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LUX. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Luxottica Group SpA during the third quarter valued at $14,286,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Luxottica Group SpA by 560.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 112,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after buying an additional 95,235 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luxottica Group SpA during the fourth quarter valued at $3,808,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luxottica Group SpA during the third quarter valued at $1,690,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management CA increased its stake in shares of Luxottica Group SpA by 2.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 1,289,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,963,000 after buying an additional 33,837 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luxottica Group SpA (NYSE:LUX) opened at 57.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.18 and a 200 day moving average of $52.94. Luxottica Group SpA has a one year low of $44.85 and a one year high of $58.38.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Holds Stake in Luxottica Group SpA (LUX)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/luxottica-group-spa-lux-position-held-by-hartwell-j-m-limited-partnership-updated.html.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxottica Group SpA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Societe Generale cut shares of Luxottica Group SpA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Luxottica Group SpA in a report on Thursday, January 19th. HSBC Holdings plc upgraded shares of Luxottica Group SpA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Luxottica Group SpA in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Luxottica Group SpA Company Profile

Luxottica Group S.p.A. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of fashion, luxury, sport and performance eyewear. The Company operates through two segments: manufacturing and wholesale distribution, and retail distribution. Through its manufacturing and wholesale distribution operations, the Company is engaged in design, manufacturing, wholesale distribution and marketing of brands and designer lines of prescription frames and sunglasses, as well as of performance optics products.

Receive News & Ratings for Luxottica Group SpA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxottica Group SpA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.